Coronavirus update | Northeast states constitute less than 5% of India’s active COVID-19 cases

The Union health secretary held a video conference on September 11 to review COVID-19 management strategies and actions taken by eight northeast states that account for less than five percent of total active cases in India. The conference was attended by the principal secretaries, health secretaries, and other representatives from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Among the northeast states, Assam currently has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 29,690 and constitutes 68 percent of the total active cases in these eight states. Tripura comes next with 7,383 active coronavirus cases, which is 17 percent of the total active cases in the northeast.

The Union secretary highlighted the need for continued enforcement of containment measures, increase in testing, and effective case management of patients in hospitals. The secretaries and representatives of the eight states shared their in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 situation in the northeast, covering aspects such as containment measures, contact tracing, surveillance activities, weekly new cases and deaths, etc. They also shared their action plans for the next one month.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Representatives of northeast states also shared details on how many RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests have been conducted, re-testing percentages of symptomatic negatives from Antigen tests, testing lab utilisation, hospitalisation status, etc, at the review meet.

The eight states were advised to take steps in the following areas:

- Limit the spread of coronavirus infection by implementing stringent containment measures and following social distancing measures, strict perimeter control, and active house-to-house case search.

- Early identification by ramping up testing across the states and full utilisation of RT-PCR testing capacity.

- Effective monitoring of home isolation cases and early hospitalisation in case of disease progression.

- Seamless hospitalisation and early admission for patients requiring medical support, especially in cases of co-morbid and elderly population.

- Keeping the mortality rate to one percent or less.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis