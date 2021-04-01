Coronavirus update | No holiday—vaccines to be offered on all days of April

Medical staff inoculates a senior citizen with the ‘Covishield’ vaccine at the Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP)

The Centre on April 1 said both public and private sectors will administer coronavirus vaccines on all days of April, which has a string of holidays coming up, as India continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Centre has written to all states and UTs and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID jabs to the coronavirus centres on all days of the month, including gazetted holidays.

"This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on March 31, 2021 to optimally utilise all COVID Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination. This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the States/UTs for COVID-19 vaccination," the Centre said.

The vaccination drive launched in January is regularly reviewed and finetuned in accordance with the ground situation. The government from April 1 opened vaccination for all people above 45 years of age, based on the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC).