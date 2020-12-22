Coronavirus update: New daily cases dip below 20,000 after nearly 6 months

COVID-19 vaccine (representative image)

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 20,000 after nearly six months while the COVID-19 active caseload fell below 3 lakh,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,75,116 with 19,556 new infections being reported in a day. Thedeath toll increased to 1,46,111 with 301 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487 pushing the national recovery rate to95.65 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh.

There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprises2.90per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,16,31,70,557 samples have been tested up toDecember 21 with10,72,228 samples being tested on Monday.