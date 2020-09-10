172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-update-mumbai-mayor-kishori-pednekar-tests-covid-19-positive-5821401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus update: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar tests COVID-19 positive

She shared the information on her Twitter handle. Pednekar said her rapid antigen test came positive, but she is asymptomatic.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she has tested COVID-19 positive.

"As I don’t have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctors’ advice,” she said in a tweet.

She has also appealed to the people, who had come in her contact, to take necessary precautions.
