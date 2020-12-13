Coronavirus update | Maharashtra reports less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for 8 consecutive days

FILE - In this July 6, 2020, file photo, a health worker screens people for COVID-19 symptoms at Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India. A new snapshot of the frantic global response to the coronavirus pandemic shows some of the world's largest government donors of humanitarian assistance are buckling under the strain and overall aid commitments have dropped by a third from the same period last year. (Image: AP)

Maharashtra has reported less than 5,000 fresh coronavirus infections for eight days straight. With 4,259 new COVID-19 cases being reported on December 12, Maharashtra’s total infection tally stood at 18,76,699.

The active cases in the state currently stand at 73,542, which constitutes 3.91 percent of Maharashtra’s total coronavirus cases. The state’s total COVID-19 death toll at present is 48,139 with 80 new COVID-19 fatalities being reported on December 12. State health officials have informed, 50 of these were from the past 48 hours, 17 from the last week, and 13 deaths were from before last week.

In the first 12 days of October, 1,44,934 new coronavirus infections were reported. As against this, only 55,587 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the first 12 days of November, which further reduced to 55,053 fresh infections being reported in the corresponding period in December. As per Maharashtra Health Department data, the per day case average has come down to 4,587 this month, as against 4,632 in November and 12,077 in October.

Hindustan Times quoted Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a member of the Maharashtra task force for management of critical COVID-19 cases, as saying: “At least in densely populated areas, we may achieve some amount of herd immunity; this is the reason cases are not coming from those areas. No one will accept it because it is yet to be proven, but logically we can think that it is impossible for those living in slums to follow social distancing. Despite that, if people there are fine, then something is preventing the spread.”

Maharashtra has treated and discharged a total of 1,753,922 coronavirus patients so far and the recovery rate in the state is 93.46 percent. Mumbai continues to report the maximum number of fresh coronavirus cases with 680 new infections being reported on December 12. The city’s total COVID-19 case tally is 2,90,030 at present, including 12,520 active cases.

Maharashtra administration is busy preparing for its COVID-19 vaccination drive. The state plans to administer coronavirus vaccine shots to 3.25 crore people within six months. It is not known yet if the vaccine roll-out will be free of cost or chargeable.