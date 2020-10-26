Coronavirus update | Maharashtra govt slashes COVID RT-PCR test charges

Maharashtra government on October 26 further reduced the rates for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories.

According to the state government's decision, charges for collection of a sample from collection sites have been capped at Rs 980 from Rs 1,200 while charges for collection of samples at residence have been slashed to Rs 1,800 from Rs 2,000.

Charges for collection of the test sample from kiosks, hospitals/clinics, COVID centres have now been capped at Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,600, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Tope also said that no private lab can charge beyond the government prescribed rates and added that "testing is very important" to contain the spread of the disease.

The Maharashtra government had last slashed testing charges in September after a committee set up by it to decide the rates charged by private laboratories submitted its report.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra reached 16,45,020 on October 25 with the addition of 6,059 cases. As the virus claimed 112 more lives in the state, the death toll grew to 43,264.

The state's recovery rate is 88.8 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.63 percent