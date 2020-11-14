Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 87.73 lakh; recovery rate is at 93.04%

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 87.73 lakh with 44,684 new infections in a day, while 81,63,572 people have recuperated from the disease so far, bringing the national recovery rate to 93.04 percent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The fresh cases pushed the number of novel coronavirus cases to 87,73,479. The death toll climbed to 1,29,188 with the pandemic claiming 520 more lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 percent.

There are 4,80,719 active COVID-19 cases in the country which comprises 5.48 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 13 with 9,29,491 samples being tested on Friday.