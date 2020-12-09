Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 97.35 lakh; recoveries cross 92 lakh

COVID-19 vaccine (representative image)

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 percent, according to the Union health ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country now which comprises 3.89 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and 70 lakh on October 11. The figure crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested up to December 8, with 10,22,712 such examinations being conducted on Tuesday.

The new fatalities include 57 from Delhi,53 from Maharashtra, 49 from West Bengal, 31from Kerala, 30 from Punjab, 23 from Uttar Pradesh and 20 from Rajasthan.

The total number of deaths reported so far in the country includes 47,827 from Maharashtra, 11,880fromKarnataka, 11,822from Tamil Nadu, 9,763fromDelhi,8,820from West Bengal,7,967from Uttar Pradesh, 7,042 from Andhra Pradesh and 4,964 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.