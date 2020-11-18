PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus update: India's COVID-19 caseload breaches 89-lakh mark; recovery rate above 93%

The total coronavirus cases mounted to89,12,907 with 38,617 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to1,30,993 with 474 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 89 lakh,whilethe number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 83 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the eighthconsecutive day.There are4,46,805active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 5.01per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the eighthconsecutive day.There are4,46,805active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 5.01per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to83,35,109 pushing the national recoveryrate to 93.52per cent,while theCOVID-19 casefatality ratestands at 1.47 per cent.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, acumulative total of12,74,80,186 samples have beentested up toNovember 17 with9,37,279 samples being tested on Tuesday.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 10:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

