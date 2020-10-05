Coronavirus update: India testing nearly 6 times of WHO's advisory on daily testing per million population, govt says

India has exceeded the 140 COVID-19 tests per day for per million population, as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for comprehensive surveillance of suspected cases, by nearly six times, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on October 5.



#IndiaFightsCorona India has exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by @WHO by nearly 6 times. Close pic.twitter.com/uhMKh86yof

— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 5, 2020

"WHO in its Guidance Note on “Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19” has advised that a country needs 140 tests/day/million population for comprehensive surveillance of suspected cases," the MoHFW tweeted.

India has exceeded 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO by nearly 6 times, said the health ministry in another tweet.

The ministry further said that many states and union territories (UTs) are performing better than even the national average in conducting tests to detect the novel coronavirus infection.

“Several States/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average,” tweeted the health ministry.

The MOHFW also shared a graph showing that India is performing 828 tests per day per million population, as per the latest data.

Among all the states and UTs in the country, Delhi stands at the top with conducting an average of 2,717 coronavirus testing. The national capital is followed by Goa (1,319), and Karnataka (1,261).

Rajasthan is at the bottom of the list with conducting 280 COVID-19 tests per day per million population, as per the graph.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7,99,82,394 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 4 with 9,89,860 samples being tested on Sunday.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed 66 lakh on October 5, including over one lakh deaths. While more than 55 lakh of the patients had recovered, about 9,34,427 cases remained active.