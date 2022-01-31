MARKET NEWS

    Coronavirus Update | India reports over 2.09 lakh COVID-19 cases, 959 deaths

    Coronavirus Update | The death toll has climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country’s recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    (Representative Image: AP)

    With 2,09,918 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of cases increased to over 4.13 crore, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

    The death toll has climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country’s recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,89,76,122, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

    After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,13,02,440, it said. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.03 crore.

    India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020, and two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 09:49 am
