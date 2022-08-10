Coronavirus Update | India reports more than 16,000 new Covid cases, 54 deaths

India Wednesday recorded 16,047 new coronavirus cases and 54 fatalities including six reconciled by Kerala, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

With these additions, the country's overall Covid figures rose to 4,41,90,697 cases and 5,26,826 deaths. The data updated at 8 am showed active cases came down by 3,546 in a span of 24 hours to 1,28,261, now constituting 0.29 per cent of the total infections.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.52 per cent, the health ministry said, adding the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity was 4.90 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,35,35,610. According to the ministry, 207.03 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The 48 new fatalities include seven each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, five from West Bengal, three each from Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, two each from Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Nagaland.

(With PTI inputs)