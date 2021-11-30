MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Update | India reports 6,990 new COVID-19 cases; active cases decline to 1,00,543

The death toll climbed to 4,68,980 with 190 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 53 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Raian Karanjawala feels that post COVID-19, will be an amalgamation of touchy-feely kind of litigation and the new smart work, ‘Zoom call habit’ that has now come into practice. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Raian Karanjawala feels that post COVID-19, will be an amalgamation of touchy-feely kind of litigation and the new smart work, 'Zoom call habit' that has now come into practice. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

India logged 6,990 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 551 days, taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,87,822, while the active cases have declined to 1,00,543, the lowest in 546 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,68,980 with 190 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 53 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.35 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 3,316 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 57 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.84 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 16 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,40,18,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 123.25 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 190 new fatalities include 117 from Kerala and 21 from Maharashtra. Of the 117 deaths, 59 were reported over the last few days and 58 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said on Monday.

A total of 4,68,980 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,40,962 from Maharashtra, 39,955 from Kerala, 38,203 from Karnataka, 36,472 from Tamil Nadu, 25,098 from Delhi, 22,910 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,473 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Nov 30, 2021 11:31 am

