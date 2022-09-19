English
    Coronavirus Update | India reports 4,800 new COVID-19 cases

    The death toll has climbed to 5,28,355 with 18 fatalities, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    With 4,858 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,39,046, while the active cases increased to 48,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

    The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 10:25 am
