Coronavirus update: India reports 39,361 new cases, 416 deaths

India saw a single day rise of 39,361 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above 3 percent after 35 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said.

The active cases have increased to 4,11,189 and comprise 1.31 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 11,54,444 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,74,44,011, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 3.41 percent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,05,79,106 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, according to the data.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 43.51 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.