Coronavirus update: India reports 39,361 new cases, 416 deaths

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. (Representative image: Reuters)

India saw a single day rise of 39,361 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above 3 percent after 35 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said.

The active cases have increased to 4,11,189 and comprise 1.31 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 11,54,444 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,74,44,011, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 3.41 percent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 percent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,05,79,106 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, according to the data.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 43.51 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Jul 26, 2021 10:09 am

