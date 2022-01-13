Coronavirus Update | India reports 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The United States reported at least 1.13 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total of any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing. (Source: AP)

India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 13, taking the total tally to 3,60,70,510, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

From the 5,488 cases of omicron variant so far, 2,162 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,367 cases followed by Rajasthan at 792 ,Delhi 549, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 486.

The active cases increased to 11,17,531, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am today stated.

The active cases comprise 3.08 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.59 percent, the ministry said.

A total of 2,11,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26. An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.