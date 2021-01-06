Coronavirus update: India reports 18,088 fresh COVID-19 cases

Source: Reuters

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,74,932 with 18,088 infections being reported in a day, whilethe recoveries are nearingone crore, accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll increased to1,50,114 with 264 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,97,272 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 percent, while the COVID-19 casefatality ratestands at 1.45 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 16th consecutive day.

There are 2,27,546, active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.19 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,17,74,63,405 samples have been tested up to January 5 with9,31,408 samples being tested on Tuesday.