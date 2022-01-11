Coronavirus Update | India reports 1,68,063 COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours

Source: AP

India reported 1,68,063 new coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, a Janaury 11 morning update from the Union health ministry showed.

The country, which has seen a surge in daily infections in recent weeks, now has a caseload of 35,875,790, with active COVID-19 cases at 8,21,446. As many as 69,959 persons recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 34,430,213. India's recovery rate now stands at 96.36 percent.

As compared to January 10, fresh COVID cases are down by 11,660.

The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (44,388 cases) followed by West Bengal (24,287), Delhi (22,751), Tamil Nadu (12,895) and Karnataka (12,000).

India has so far reported 4,461 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, government data shows. Maharashtra at 1,247 has reported the most cases of Omicron in the country followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi with 546 and Karnataka with 479.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

To slow down the spread of the infection, the government started

vaccine to healthcare staff, frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above from January 10. The third dose will be the same vaccine the people have received as their first and second doses.