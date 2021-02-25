English
Coronavirus update: India reports 16,738 new COVID-19 cases; highest since January 29

More than half came from the western state of Maharashtra, India's richest and home to its financial capital of Mumbai, which reported a record high of 8,807 cases on Wednesday.

Reuters
February 25, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

India reported 16,738 new coronavirus infections, health ministry data showed on Thursday, for the highest daily jump since January 29, according to a Reuters tally.

India's tally of 11.05 million infections is the world's second highest after the United States, and daily numbers are rising again after a lull in the last few months.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Feb 25, 2021 10:30 am

