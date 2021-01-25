Coronavirus update: India reports 13,203 new cases, total active cases at 1.84 lakh

A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

India recorded the lowest number of coronavirus fatalities in over eights months as there were 131 more deaths the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,67,736 with 13,203 more infections. There are 1,84,182 active cases, comprising 1.73 percent of the caseload, according to the ministry data.

As many as 1,03,30,084 people have recuperated, taking the recovery rate to 96.83 percent. The death toll increased to 1,53,470 with 131 new fatalities, taking the fatality rate to 1.4 percent.

According to the ICMR,19,23,37,117 samples have been tested up to January 24 with 5,70,246 samples being tested on Sunday.