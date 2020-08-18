172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-update-india-records-single-day-spike-of-55079-covid-19-cases-tally-crosses-27-lakh-mark-5721291.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus update: India records single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 27-lakh mark

There are 6,73,166 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.91 percent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 19,77,779.

PTI

A spike of 55,079 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 27 lakh on August 18 just a day after it crossed the 26-lakh mark, while 19.77 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 73.18 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,02,742, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.92 percent. There are 6,73,166 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.91 percent of the total caseload, while the number of recoveries has risen to 19,77,779.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,09,41,264 samples have been tested till August 17 with 8,99,864 samples being tested on August 17.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 10:48 am

