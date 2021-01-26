MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Coronavirus update: India records 9,102 fresh COVID-19 cases, 117 fatalities in a day

India had reported a single-day rise of 8,909 cases on June 3 and 103 deaths on May 16.

PTI
January 26, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

India reported 9,102 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the lowest in around eight months, as the infection tally reached 1,06,76,838, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday. During the same period, 117 fatalities were recorded, also the lowest in over eight months, taking the death toll to 1,53,587.

India had reported a single-day rise of 8,909 cases on June 3 and 103 deaths on May 16.

According to the health ministry, 1,03,45,985 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.90 per cent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,77,266 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.66 per cent of the total cases reported so far. It was for the seventh consecutive day that the active caseload remaind below 2 lakh.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 19,30,62,694 samples have been tested for COVID-19 detection up to January 25 with 7,25,577 of them being tested on Monday.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 26, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.