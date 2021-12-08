Coronavirus Update: India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalities

Raian Karanjawala feels that post COVID-19, will be an amalgamation of touchy-feely kind of litigation and the new smart work, ‘Zoom call habit’ that has now come into practice. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

With 8,439 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India’s infection tally rose to 3,46,56,822 on Wednesday, while the count of active cases declined to 93,733, the lowest in 555 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,73,952, with 195 daily fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 12 straight days and less than 50,000 for 164 consecutive days now.

The active cases count has declined to 93,733, comprising 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,281 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.70 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 65 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.76 per cent.

This has been below one per cent for the last 24 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,40,89,137, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 129.54 crore.