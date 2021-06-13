Coronavirus update: India records 80,834 new cases, lowest since 1 April

India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,70,384 with 3,303 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further declined to 10,26,159 comprising 3.49 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.26 percent.

A net decline of 54,531 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also 19,20,477 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 37,62,32,162 while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 4.25 percent .

It has been less than 10 percent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate fell below 5 percent and was recorded 4.74 percent.