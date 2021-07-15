MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus update: India records 41,806 fresh COVID cases, 581 deaths

An increase of 2,095 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
India recorded 41,806 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,87,880, while the active cases increased to 4,32,041, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

An increase of 2,095 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 1.39 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 19,43,488 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,80,11,958, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.15 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,01,43,850, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 39.13 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Jul 15, 2021 09:56 am

