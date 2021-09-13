Coronavirus Update | India records 27,254 COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths

The government spent Rs 9,229.31 crore between March and July to procure 124 crore doses from three manufacturers.

India saw a single-day rise of 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,64,175, while the count of active cases declined to 3,74,269, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of active cases has declined to 3,74,269, which comprises 1.13 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.54 percent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,652 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 12,08,247 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,30,14,076.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 percent. This has been below three percent for the last 14 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 percent. The figure has been below three percent for the last 80 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,47,032, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 74.38 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.