    Coronavirus Update | India records 17,073 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths; daily positivity rate 5.62%

    Coronavirus Update | The death toll has climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

    India logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,34,07,046, while the active cases have increased to 94,420, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The death toll has climbed to 5,25,020 with 21 fresh fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.57 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, the data stated.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.39 per cent, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,87,606, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

    According to the ministry, 197.11 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

    (With PTI inputs)
