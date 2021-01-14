Coronavirus update: India records 16,946 new cases

LIVE Updates: Coronavirus pandemic | File image: A health worker performs a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system in Guwahati on January 8, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 1,05,12,093 with 16,946 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1,01,46,763, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll has increased to 1,51,727 with 198 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,01,46,763, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.52 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,13,603 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 18,42,32,305 samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7,43,191 samples being tested on Wednesday.