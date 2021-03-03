Coronavirus update: India records 14,989 new cases, 98 fresh fatalities

Source: Reuters

India's totaltally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections, while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 1,70,126 which comprises 1.53 percent of the total infections,the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.06 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to March 2 with 7,85,220 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 98 new fatalities include 54 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab.

A total of 1,57,346 death shave been reported so far in the country including 52,238 from Maharashtra followed by 12,502 from Tamil Nadu, 12,343 from Karnataka, 10,911 from Delhi, 10,270 from West Bengal, 8,728 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,169 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.