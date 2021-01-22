MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus update: India records 14,545 new cases; recovery rate at 96.78%

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,83,708 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.78 percent, while the COVID-19case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent.

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,25,428 with 14,545 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,83,708, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,53,032with 163 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh for the third consecutive day. There are 1,88,688 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.78 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 and surpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,01,48,024 samples have been tested up toJanuary 21 with 8,00,242 samples being tested on Thursday.
PTI
