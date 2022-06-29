Coronavirus Update | India records 14,506 news COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

With 14,506 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of such cases rose to 4,34,33, 345, and that of the active cases to 99,602, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India recorded 30 deaths due to the coronavirus, and with it the death toll has climbed to 5,25,077, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.35 per cent, almost equal to the weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 3.36 per cent, according to the health ministry.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,28,08,666, while the overall fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 197.46 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, and 4 crore on January 25 this year. The 30 new fatalities were constituted by 12 from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Delhi, three from Goa, two from Bihar, and one each from Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)