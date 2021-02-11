MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus update: India records 12,923 fresh cases, 108 more fatalities

The death toll in the country due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,360 with 108 more people succumbing to it, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

PTI
February 11, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
COVID-19 vaccination in India (Representative Image: Reuters)

India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,08,71,294 with 12,923 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,05,73,372, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,05,73,372, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.26 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

The country currently has 1,42,562 active COVID-19 cases, which account for only 1.31 percent of its total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,40,23,840 samples have so far been tested in the country for COVID-19, including 6,99,185 on Wednesday.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:31 am

