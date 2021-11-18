MARKET NEWS

Coronavirus Update | India records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 more fatalities

Coronavirus Update | The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,64,623 with 470 more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Raian Karanjawala feels that post COVID-19, will be an amalgamation of touchy-feely kind of litigation and the new smart work, 'Zoom call habit' that has now come into practice. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

Raian Karanjawala feels that post COVID-19, will be an amalgamation of touchy-feely kind of litigation and the new smart work, ‘Zoom call habit’ that has now come into practice. (Image Source: Shutterstock)

With 11,919 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,44,78,517, while the number of active cases has gone up to 1,28,762, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,64,623 with 470 more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 41 straight days now and less than 50,000 fresh cases have been reported for 144 consecutive days.

The number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 1,28,762, accounting for 0.37 per cent of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

An increase of 207 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 45 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 55 days, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 3,38,85,132, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid inoculation drive has exceeded 114.46 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Nov 18, 2021 10:17 am

