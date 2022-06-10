English
    Coronavirus Update | India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day

    Coronavirus Update | The death toll has climbed to 5,24,747 with 24 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    June 10, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

    India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,584 in a day to reach 4,32,05,106 while the number of active cases has increased to 36,267, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 5,24,747 with 24 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    Active case tally increased by 3,769 and now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.26 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.50 per cent.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,44,092, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 194.76 crore.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

    (With PTI inputs)
