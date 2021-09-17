Coronavirus Update: India adds 34,403 COVID-19 cases; recovery rate at 97.65%

Representative Image

India saw a single-day rise of 34,403 new COVID-19 infections while the active cases have further declined to 3,39,056, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases now comprise 1.02 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.65 percent, it said.

The ministry said that a reduction of 8,164 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 15,27,420 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,92,29,149, it said

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.25 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 18 days, according to the data.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.97 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 84 days, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 3,25,60,474, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 percent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive has exceeded 77.24 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India recorded two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.