Coronavirus Update | India adds 12,249 COVID-19 infections, 13 deaths; active cases up by over 2300

India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 22. The latest updates pushed the country’s overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday, and now constitute 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 196.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It surpassed the grim milestone of four crore cases on January 25 this year.