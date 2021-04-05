Coronavirus update: Eight states account for over 81% of new COVID-19 cases

A health worker checks the Covishied, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, as she prepares to start vaccination against COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal January 27, 2021. (Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar)

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 81.90 percent of the 1,03,558 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 percent). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases, it said.

India's total active caseload has reached 7,41,830 and now comprises 5.89 percent of the country's total infections, the data stated.

A net increase of 50,233 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 75.88 percent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58.23 percent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

Twelve states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry said.

Fifteen states and UTs have lower tests per million population than the national average of 1,80,449, the ministry stated.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,16,82,136 with52,847 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, 478 deaths were reported in a day.

Eight states account for 84.52 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (222). Punjab follows with 51 daily deaths.

Twelve states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of24 hours. These are Puducherry, Ladakh, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

The ministry also said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.9- croremark, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 7,91,05,163 vaccine doses have been administered through 12,31,148 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am. These include 90,09,353 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose, 53,43,493 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,37,850 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st doseand 41,33,961 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides,4,99,31,635 and 9,48,871 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively.

As on day-79 of the vaccination drive (4th April), 16,38,464 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 15,40,676 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,508 sessions for 1stdose and 97,788 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Eight states account for 60 percent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far, the ministry said.