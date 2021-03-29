Coronavirus Update: Eight states account for 84.5% of total single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in India

Volunteers distribute pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of COVID-19 on a street in Mumbai. (Representative image: Reuters)

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh have reported a high single-day spike in novel coronavirus infection. The eight states accounted for 84.5 percent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data.

India recorded 68,020 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far in 2021, taking the country's COVID-19 tally above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on March 29.

Registering a steady increase for the 19th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 5,21,808, which comprise 4.33 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.32 percent, the data stated.

A total of 68,020 new cases were reported in a day, the highest recorded since October 11, 2020, taking the country's tally of cases to 1,20,39,644, while the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The 291 new fatalities include 108 from Maharashtra, 69 from Punjab, 15 from Chhattisgarh, 12 each from Kerala and Karnataka, and 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,55,993, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.34 percent, the data stated.

A total of 2,60,653 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in India on March 28, the health ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country. Of these, 2,18,798 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 41,855 healthcare and frontline workers received their second doses, the report said. With this, more than 6.05 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far.