Coronavirus update: Dip in new COVID-19 cases, India records 29,163 infections in single day

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in a day dropped below 30,000 after four months, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 88.74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 82,90,370 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The last time coronavirus cases dipped below 30,000 on July 15 when the country registered 29,429 cases.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 88,74,290 with 29,163 infections being reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 1,30,519 with 449 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.There are 4,53,401 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.11 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 82,90,370 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.42 percent, while the COVID-19 casefatality ratestands at 1.47 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested up to November 16 with 8,44,382 samples being tested on Monday.