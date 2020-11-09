Coronavirus update: Delhi reports highest one day spike of 7,745 COVID-19 cases amid festive season, rising air pollution

Delhi recorded its highest one-day spike of 7,745 COVID-19 cases on November 8. With this, the national capital’s positivity rate increased to 15.26 percent, the health department said. The rise in the number of infections from the novel coronavirus has come amid the festive season and rising air pollution levels.

The new cases reported on November 8 took Delhi’s overall tally to 4.38 lakh. Of these, 41,857 cases are active.

About 77 more deaths were reported during the 24-hour period, taking Delhi’s total fatalities to 6,989. A day earlier, the national capital had reported 79 deaths – the highest in over four months.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Pollution, festival season driving concerns

Medical experts have warned that air pollution and people mingling during the festival season can aggravate the COVID-19 pandemic. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, Diwali and Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 14 and 20, respectively.

The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needs to prepare for as many as 15,000 new COVID-19 cases per day taking into account winter season-related respiratory problems, the large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

Also read: What happens when COVID-19 meets toxic air? India is about to find out

‘Peak of the third wave’

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on November 8 that the national capital has hit the peak of the ‘third wave’ and the number of infections suggests it is the worst so far. “But the cases will come down soon," Jain said.

The government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, Jain said.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had acknowledged that the national capital was witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

"There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying. He assured that the situation was being monitored and that all necessary actions would be taken.

As of November 8, India’s COVID-19 tally stood at 85.07 lakh. Of these, 78.68 lakh patients had recovered. While 5.12 lakh cases were still categorised as active, the death toll stood at 1.26 lakh. India continues to be the world’s second worst-affected country.

While the country’s daily cases have dropped to less than 50,000 from the peak of about 97,000 in September, there are concerns of a possible resurgence of the outbreak as seen in Europe.

With 4.38 lakh cases, Delhi is also India’s worst-affected metropolitan city. Mumbai (areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), which was seen as India’s largest hotspot in the initial months of the pandemic, has reported 2.64 lakh cases so far – with a current doubling date of over 200 days.