Coronavirus update: COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 99.56 lakh

A woman wearing white protective gear, foreground, mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation site in Gauhati, India, on Sept. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.56 lakh with 24,010 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.89 lakh, accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 99,56,557 and the death toll rose to1,44,451 with 355 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,89,740 pushing the national recovery rate to95.31 percent, while the COVID-19 casefatality rate stands at 1.45 percent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eleventh consecutive day.

There are 3,22,366 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises3.24 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh onNovember 20.

According to the ICMR, 15,78,05,240 samples have been tested up to December 16 with 11,58,960 samples being tested on Wednesday.