Coronavirus update | At 4.94 lakh infections, India’s active COVID-19 cases now half of that during peak

In welcome news, the number of active coronavirus cases in India has reduced drastically over the past two months. Although at 86.4 lakh, the country’s total COVID-19 tally looks worrisome, the number of active cases is now half of what it was when the pandemic peaked in September.

During the second week of September, there were 10.17 lakh active COVID-19 infections in the country. At the time, India was reporting more than 90,000 fresh cases daily. As against this, on November 10, India’s active COVID-19 cases fell below the five-lakh mark with 4.94 lakh infections. The last time the number of active coronavirus cases in India was this low was in July.

The numbers have been steadily going down for 39 days now, as the number of daily recoveries has been consistently crossing the daily detection of fresh COVID-19 positive cases in India. Since September 18, this trend has only reversed five times.

If we look at the COVID-19 situation in the various states, there too, the number of active coronavirus cases have been dipping steadily, with the exceptions of Delhi and Haryana.

The capital is the single largest contributor in the country at present, recording 7,830 cases on November 10, its highest-ever tally. However, it still ranks third vis-à-vis the highest number of active coronavirus cases, with Maharashtra taking the lead, followed by Kerala.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show