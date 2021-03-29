English
Coronavirus update: Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actor wrote.

PTI
March 29, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.

Shaikh was last seen in Anurag Basu's 2020 crime comedy "Ludo" and Manoj Bajpayee-led "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", which had a theatrical release.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674.
PTI
first published: Mar 29, 2021 03:22 pm

