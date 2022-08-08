English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,35,510

    Coronavirus Update | The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 577 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    With 16,167 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,61,899, while the active cases have increased to 1,35,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll has climbed to 5,26,730, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 577 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #coronavirus #coronavirus update #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.