Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus tally in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

The spurt in cases has raised concerns among authorities about the pace of the coronavirus spread as 1,000 new cases were added in just four days.

Representative image
The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said.

According to a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) release, the number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 3,090.

The spurt in cases has raised concerns among authorities about the pace of the coronavirus spread as 1,000 new cases were added in just four days.

The BMC said 84 more patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured cases to 394.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 09:25 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.