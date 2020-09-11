Coronavirus state-wise tally September 11: COVID-19 cases in Kerala near 1 lakh mark

Kerala reported 3,349 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 10, taking its tally to 99,266, almost at the 1 lakh mark.

With over 9.9 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 9,90,795 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,37,687 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,86,052 cases

> Karnataka - 4,30,947 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,92,029 cases

India has recorded more than 45.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 76,271 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 35.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,63,542 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 10, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 293 -4 3121 43 51 2 Andhra Pradesh 97338 67 435647 10040 4702 68 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1658 28 4005 99 9 4 Assam 29690 524 105701 2197 414 18 5 Bihar 15239 -387 137544 1753 785 10 6 Chandigarh 2573 89 4331 191 83 3 7 Chhattisgarh 29332 1291 25855 1441 493 16 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 -1 2375 29 2 9 Delhi 25416 1643 175400 2637 4666 28 10 Goa 5030 197 17592 436 268 6 11 Gujarat 16198 -98 90103 1415 3164 15 12 Haryana 18332 1004 66705 1562 907 25 13 Himachal Pradesh 2723 236 5677 80 66 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 14074 1235 34215 344 845 13 15 Jharkhand 15447 -279 42115 1456 517 5 16 Karnataka 101556 2067 322454 7021 6937 129 17 Kerala 26292 1676 72578 1661 396 12 18 Ladakh 775 -3 2366 37 36 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 18433 731 61285 1435 1661 21 20 Maharashtra 261798 8698 700715 14253 28282 495 21 Manipur 1633 -141 5793 245 44 4 22 Meghalaya 1434 79 1842 19 20 1 23 Mizoram 583 141 750 0 24 Nagaland 834 256 3792 5 10 25 Odisha 30529 1274 108001 2706 591 11 26 Puducherry 4794 24 13389 422 353 6 27 Punjab 18088 1023 51906 1348 2149 88 28 Rajasthan 15702 594 80482 1032 1192 14 29 Sikkim 532 -21 1470 41 7 30 Tamil Nadu 48482 -721 429416 6185 8154 64 31 Telangana 32195 89 119467 2324 940 13 32 Tripura 7383 297 10255 262 173 33 Uttarakhand 9106 529 18783 521 377 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 66317 2289 221506 4605 4206 94 35 West Bengal 23377 36 166027 3035 3771 41 Total# 943480 24462 3542663 70880 76271 1209 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.8 crore infections and over 9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.