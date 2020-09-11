172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-state-wise-tally-september-11-covid-19-cases-in-kerala-near-1-lakh-mark-5824371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 11: COVID-19 cases in Kerala near 1 lakh mark

With more than 9.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (5.37 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.86 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Kerala reported 3,349 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 10, taking its tally to 99,266, almost at the 1 lakh mark.

With over 9.9 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 9,90,795 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 5,37,687 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 4,86,052 cases

> Karnataka - 4,30,947 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 2,92,029 cases

India has recorded more than 45.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 76,271 deaths. Of these, more than 9.4 lakh are active cases while over 35.4 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11,63,542 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 10, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands293-4 312143 51
2Andhra Pradesh9733867 43564710040 470268 
3Arunachal Pradesh165828 400599 9
4Assam29690524 1057012197 41418 
5Bihar15239-387 1375441753 78510 
6Chandigarh257389 4331191 83
7Chhattisgarh293321291 258551441 49316 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu294-1 237529 2
9Delhi254161643 1754002637 466628 
10Goa5030197 17592436 268
11Gujarat16198-98 901031415 316415 
12Haryana183321004 667051562 90725 
13Himachal Pradesh2723236 567780 66
14Jammu and Kashmir140741235 34215344 84513 
15Jharkhand15447-279 421151456 517
16Karnataka1015562067 3224547021 6937129 
17Kerala262921676 725781661 39612 
18Ladakh775-3 236637 36
19Madhya Pradesh18433731 612851435 166121 
20Maharashtra2617988698 70071514253 28282495 
21Manipur1633-141 5793245 44
22Meghalaya143479 184219 20
23Mizoram583141 7500
24Nagaland834256 379210
25Odisha305291274 1080012706 59111 
26Puducherry479424 13389422 353
27Punjab180881023 519061348 214988 
28Rajasthan15702594 804821032 119214 
29Sikkim532-21 147041 7
30Tamil Nadu48482-721 4294166185 815464 
31Telangana3219589 1194672324 94013 
32Tripura7383297 10255262 173
33Uttarakhand9106529 18783521 377
34Uttar Pradesh663172289 2215064605 420694 
35West Bengal2337736 1660273035 377141 
Total#94348024462 354266370880 762711209 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.8 crore infections and over 9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 09:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

