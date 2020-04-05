Coronavirus state-wise tally on April 5: Maharashtra reports most COVID-19 cases; Tamil Nadu, Delhi follow

The Union Health Ministry has said that the total number of cases in India currently stands at 3,374. The death toll in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak is 77.

The Health Ministry said that 266 people have so far recovered from the infection. Cases in some of the states have increased further, according to news agency PTI, since the Health Ministry's latest update.

> Maharashtra: 661> Tamil Nadu: 485> Delhi: 445> Kerala: 306> Telangana: 269> Uttar Pradesh: 234> Rajasthan: 210> Andhra Pradesh: 190> Madhya Pradesh: 179> Karnataka: 144> Gujarat: 122> Jammu and Kashmir: 92> Haryana: 70> West Bengal: 69> Punjab: 65> Bihar: 31> Assam: 25> Uttarakhand: 22> Odisha: 20> Chandigarh: 18> Ladakh: 14> Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10> Chhattisgarh: 9> Goa: 7> Himachal Pradesh: 7> Puducherry: 5> Jharkhand: 2> Manipur: 2> Mizoram: 1

> Arunachal Pradesh: 1

