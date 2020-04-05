App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally on April 5: Maharashtra reports most COVID-19 cases; Tamil Nadu, Delhi follow

The Union Health Ministry has said that 266 people have recovered so far.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Health Ministry has said that the total number of cases in India currently stands at 3,374. The death toll in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak is 77.

The Health Ministry said that 266 people have so far recovered from the infection. Cases in some of the states have increased further, according to news agency PTI, since the Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow the LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact

Here are the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in various states and Union Territories (UT) of India, as of 1.30 pm on April 5:
> Maharashtra: 661
> Tamil Nadu: 485
> Delhi: 445
> Kerala: 306
> Telangana: 269
> Uttar Pradesh: 234
> Rajasthan: 210
> Andhra Pradesh: 190
> Madhya Pradesh: 179
> Karnataka: 144
> Gujarat: 122
> Jammu and Kashmir: 92
> Haryana: 70
> West Bengal: 69
> Punjab: 65
> Bihar: 31
> Assam: 25
> Uttarakhand: 22
> Odisha: 20
> Chandigarh: 18
> Ladakh: 14
> Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10
> Chhattisgarh: 9
> Goa: 7
> Himachal Pradesh: 7
> Puducherry: 5
> Jharkhand: 2
> Manipur: 2
> Mizoram: 1

> Arunachal Pradesh: 1

Follow our full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, click here



First Published on Apr 5, 2020 01:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

