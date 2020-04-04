App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally on April 4: Maharashtra reports most COVID-19 cases at 423, Tamil Nadu follows with 411

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,650, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached nearly 3,000, including foreign nationals, on April 4 while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands near 2,700, while 183 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, it said.

Here are the number of COVID-19 cases in each state and union territory (UT) of India:

> Maharashtra: 423
> Tamil Nadu: 411
> Delhi: 386
> Kerala: 295
> Rajasthan: 179
> Uttar Pradesh: 174
> Andhra Pradesh: 161
> Telangana: 158
> Karnataka: 128
> Madhya Pradesh: 104
> Gujarat: 95
> Jammu and Kashmir: 75
> West Bengal: 63
> Punjab: 53
> Haryana: 49
> Bihar: 29
> Assam: 24
> Chandigarh: 18
> Uttarakhand: 16
> Ladakh: 14
> Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10
> Chhattisgarh: 9
> Goa: 6
> Himachal Pradesh: 6
> Odisha: 5
> Puducherry: 5
> Jharkhand: 2
> Manipur: 2
> Mizoram: 1

> Arunachal Pradesh: 1

As per the ministry's updated data on coronavirus cases on April 4, six fresh deaths were reported -- three from Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one from Gujarat.

Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (19) so far, followed by Gujarat (9), Telangana (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Delhi (6), Punjab (5), Karnataka (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2). Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 12:58 pm

