Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 9: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 3 lakh

With more than 14.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.3 lakh) and Karnataka (6.7 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Delhi's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3-lakh mark on October 8 after the national capital recorded 2,726 more cases in 24 hours. While the overall tally in Delhi stood at 3,00,833, the death toll reached 5,653.

With over 14.9 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Show

Here are the five most-affected states (figures include recoveries, deaths and active cases):

> Maharashtra: 14,93,884

> Andhra Pradesh: 7,39,719

> Karnataka: 6,79,356

>Tamil Nadu: 6,40,943

> Uttar Pradesh: 4,27,459

India has recorded more than 69.06 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,06,490 deaths. Of these, more than 8.9 lakh are active cases while over 59 lakh have recovered.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands190-5370711551
2Andhra Pradesh486618526849306102612842
3Arunachal Pradesh2778728679283221
4Assam30767101915983621987949
5Bihar11447-1211806969649292
6Chandigarh139256113441541864
7Chhattisgarh27427-6501060272199115824
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10533025152
9Delhi22232-462729482643565337
10Goa471633319024584847
11Gujarat1646520127786112935387
12Haryana108671621262671426154820
13Himachal Pradesh294353135972592387
14Jammu and Kashmir1148264969020133612919
15Jharkhand92724878043912637758
16Karnataka117162-99055251996139675101
17Kerala906641582167256700393024
18Ladakh1299-7135402963
19Madhya Pradesh167887341226872420254729
20Maharashtra242438253812120161557539430358
21Manipur2877-729719115833
22Meghalaya236942483213860
23Mizoram220111937180
24Nagaland11554555646617
25Odisha26184184216984331297416
26Puducherry4727-47252563265565
27Punjab107757881072001615374129
28Rajasthan21382-311296182092160515
29Sikkim54525265035512
30Tamil Nadu4443769858645457181005268
31Telengana26374-6180953187812087
32Tripura4197192234744083117
33Uttarakhand78495184480890470214
34Uttar Pradesh425526023786623690624545
35West Bengal28854-4932497372970543963
Total#8935928833590606978365106490964
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.62 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.54 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 09:58 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

