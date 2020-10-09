Coronavirus state-wise tally October 9: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 3 lakh

Delhi's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3-lakh mark on October 8 after the national capital recorded 2,726 more cases in 24 hours. While the overall tally in Delhi stood at 3,00,833, the death toll reached 5,653.

With over 14.9 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 9 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Here are the five most-affected states (figures include recoveries, deaths and active cases):

> Maharashtra: 14,93,884

> Andhra Pradesh: 7,39,719

> Karnataka: 6,79,356

>Tamil Nadu: 6,40,943

> Uttar Pradesh: 4,27,459

India has recorded more than 69.06 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,06,490 deaths. Of these, more than 8.9 lakh are active cases while over 59 lakh have recovered.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 190 -5 3707 11 55 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 48661 852 684930 6102 6128 42 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2778 72 8679 283 22 1 4 Assam 30767 1019 159836 2198 794 9 5 Bihar 11447 -121 180696 964 929 2 6 Chandigarh 1392 56 11344 154 186 4 7 Chhattisgarh 27427 -650 106027 2199 1158 24 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 3 3025 15 2 9 Delhi 22232 -46 272948 2643 5653 37 10 Goa 4716 33 31902 458 484 7 11 Gujarat 16465 20 127786 1129 3538 7 12 Haryana 10867 162 126267 1426 1548 20 13 Himachal Pradesh 2943 53 13597 259 238 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 11482 649 69020 1336 1291 9 15 Jharkhand 9272 487 80439 1263 775 8 16 Karnataka 117162 -990 552519 9613 9675 101 17 Kerala 90664 1582 167256 7003 930 24 18 Ladakh 1299 -71 3540 29 63 19 Madhya Pradesh 16788 734 122687 2420 2547 29 20 Maharashtra 242438 2538 1212016 15575 39430 358 21 Manipur 2877 -72 9719 115 83 3 22 Meghalaya 2369 42 4832 138 60 23 Mizoram 220 11 1937 18 0 24 Nagaland 1155 45 5564 66 17 25 Odisha 26184 184 216984 3312 974 16 26 Puducherry 4727 -47 25256 326 556 5 27 Punjab 10775 788 107200 1615 3741 29 28 Rajasthan 21382 -31 129618 2092 1605 15 29 Sikkim 545 25 2650 35 51 2 30 Tamil Nadu 44437 698 586454 5718 10052 68 31 Telengana 26374 -6 180953 1878 1208 7 32 Tripura 4197 192 23474 408 311 7 33 Uttarakhand 7849 518 44808 904 702 14 34 Uttar Pradesh 42552 602 378662 3690 6245 45 35 West Bengal 28854 -493 249737 2970 5439 63 Total# 893592 8833 5906069 78365 106490 964 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.62 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.54 lakh people have died so far.