Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 30: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 3.75 lakh

With more than 16.66 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (8.17 lakh) and Karnataka (8.16 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 3.75 lakh on October 29 with the national capital reporting a record 5,739 new cases in 24 hours. Delhi's death toll from the infectious disease stands at 6,423.

With over 16.66 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,66,668 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,17,679 cases

> Karnataka - 8,16,809 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,19,403 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,77,895 cases

India has recorded 80.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.21 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.9 lakh are active cases while over 73.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 29, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.
Name of State / UT
Active Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands192405415591
2Andhra Pradesh262683547847523243665916
3Arunachal Pradesh20085612623143371
4Assam1113866519357410579236
5Bihar805827120510893010767
6Chandigarh665-3613402432251
7Chhattisgarh22331-1641592681788198953
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu492319282
9Delhi30952-15743383784138642327
10Goa2436-34401681945975
11Gujarat13232100153941108337054
12Haryana11391-377150660120917668
13Himachal Pradesh2768-122184021993066
14Jammu and Kashmir69284885370588146611
15Jharkhand529469947874618833
16Karnataka64499368174121976611109145
17Kerala9188914803251668474142926
18Ladakh6271554386974
19Madhya Pradesh96894051573811117292916
20Maharashtra12814921371494809788343710156
21Manipur4308-75135831631604
22Meghalaya1326387890113872
23Mizoram435-182258201
24Nagaland1763827096151351
25Odisha137643042720381908129713
26Puducherry3720-34304491425922
27Punjab4266-27124293427416810
28Rajasthan155541541759771933188811
29Sikkim268-535581367
30Tamil Nadu24886147068346440871105335
31Telengana18456-477217401104813306
32Tripura1580116287372123461
33Uttarakhand3545151570124561009
34Uttar Pradesh248586294460542465698325
35West Bengal37094173218733945672561
Total#5943869301737337557386121090563
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.46 crore infections and over 11.76 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

