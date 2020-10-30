Coronavirus state-wise tally October 30: Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 3.75 lakh

Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 3.75 lakh on October 29 with the national capital reporting a record 5,739 new cases in 24 hours. Delhi's death toll from the infectious disease stands at 6,423.

With over 16.66 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on October 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 16,66,668 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 8,17,679 cases

> Karnataka - 8,16,809 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 7,19,403 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,77,895 cases

India has recorded 80.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.21 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5.9 lakh are active cases while over 73.7 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 11.6 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 29, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 192 4054 15 59 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 26268 354 784752 3243 6659 16 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2008 56 12623 143 37 1 4 Assam 11138 665 193574 1057 923 6 5 Bihar 8058 271 205108 930 1076 7 6 Chandigarh 665 -36 13402 43 225 1 7 Chhattisgarh 22331 -164 159268 1788 1989 53 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 49 2 3192 8 2 9 Delhi 30952 -1574 338378 4138 6423 27 10 Goa 2436 -34 40168 194 597 5 11 Gujarat 13232 100 153941 1083 3705 4 12 Haryana 11391 -377 150660 1209 1766 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 2768 -122 18402 199 306 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6928 48 85370 588 1466 11 15 Jharkhand 5294 69 94787 461 883 3 16 Karnataka 64499 3681 741219 7661 11091 45 17 Kerala 91889 1480 325166 8474 1429 26 18 Ladakh 627 15 5438 69 74 19 Madhya Pradesh 9689 405 157381 1117 2929 16 20 Maharashtra 128149 2137 1494809 7883 43710 156 21 Manipur 4308 -75 13583 163 160 4 22 Meghalaya 1326 38 7890 113 87 2 23 Mizoram 435 -18 2258 20 1 24 Nagaland 1763 82 7096 151 35 1 25 Odisha 13764 304 272038 1908 1297 13 26 Puducherry 3720 -34 30449 142 592 2 27 Punjab 4266 -27 124293 427 4168 10 28 Rajasthan 15554 154 175977 1933 1888 11 29 Sikkim 268 -5 3558 13 67 30 Tamil Nadu 24886 1470 683464 4087 11053 35 31 Telengana 18456 -477 217401 1048 1330 6 32 Tripura 1580 116 28737 212 346 1 33 Uttarakhand 3545 151 57012 456 1009 34 Uttar Pradesh 24858 629 446054 2465 6983 25 35 West Bengal 37094 17 321873 3945 6725 61 Total# 594386 9301 7373375 57386 121090 563 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 4.46 crore infections and over 11.76 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.